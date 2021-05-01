Colleges prepare for students' return amid COVID-19 surges

Local universities are adjusting their winter schedules as they welcome back students.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — January brings the end of winter break for colleges, which means some students are returning to campus.

"The message to the students as the semester ended was one of positivity and gratitude," said Christopher Newport Communications Director Jim Hanchett. "We had a wonderful semester when you consider everything going on."

For Hanchett, the end of the fall semester brought pride and relief. A semester spent dealing with constant, evolving unknowns, ended with a safe and relatively healthy student body.

January tends to creep up quickly on Christmas vacation, however. With students set to return to school, the administration is once again making adjustments as they deal with coronavirus.

"Primarily so we can offer tests to those coming back to campus, we'll stagger move-in over three weekends in order to provide tests for over 4,000 students," said Hanchett.

The extended move-in is usually reserved for the beginning of the school year, as campus residents make their homes for the year. With the school providing free tests to all returning students, however, CNU is adjusting. The start of classes will be delayed eight days, and the first week will be conducted virtually, with the school eyeing January 25 as the target date to be back in the classroom.

Christopher Newport isn't the only school welcoming students with added precaution. Norfolk State University tells us they'll look to provide testing for their students as well, in addition to a tentative start date of January 27.