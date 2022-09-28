Dare County Schools goes virtual Friday because of Ian's possible impacts

Students don't have to do the work right away. They'll get up to five days after coming back to school to finish those assignments.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County Schools will give students and staff a remote learning day on Friday, in anticipation of storm impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The Category 4 hurricane slammed into Florida Wednesday, and could weaken as it moves north. The storm's remnants could bring rain, wind and tidal flooding to parts of North Carolina and Hampton Roads.

In response, the district posted on Facebook that instruction would be normal Thursday, but teachers would have to prepare remote assignments for everyone by Friday.

