Dave's BBQ in Virginia Beach trading backpacks for pork sandwiches

Dave's BBQ and Salt Church are offering a trade each Thursday between Aug. 19 and Sept. 2: bring a new backpack, get a free pulled pork sandwich.

A Virginia Beach barbecue joint is working with Salt Church to get backpacks and school supplies to children who need them.

Dave's BBQ is offering a trade each Thursday starting Aug. 19 and going through Sept. 2: donate a new backpack, get a free pulled pork sandwich.

"Delicious bbq and blessing some deserving kids, what's better than that?!," wrote Christina Sapp, a representative from Salt Church. "So get out and get some school supplies, together we can make a difference."

They're looking for backpacks, packs of 24 crayons, glue sticks, cleaning wipes, plastic bags (gallon and snack size), pencil pouches with three-ring holes, dry erase markers and colored pencils.

A Salt Church Facebook post says the congregation has "adopted" Birdneck Elementary School for the project.