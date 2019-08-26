WASHINGTON — A D.C. elementary school principal is asking fathers to escort their children on the first day of school in order to change the stereotype and show the public they are involved in their child's life.

“We can’t wait to see our children on Monday morning,” said Mr. Kenneth Branch, Principal at Garfield Elementary School in Southeast.

Branch and his staff are looking forward to welcoming nearly 320 students to Garfield Elementary on Monday. D.C., along with Fairfax and Prince William Counties head back to school.

RELATED: 'Best day of the school year' Teachers surprise students at their homes

The fathers of Garfield Elementary are being asked to escort and welcome students on the first day in the classroom

“It gets us to be able to show how involved they [fathers] are in the community, how involved they are in their child's education,” said Branch.

RELATED: Fathers lined the walkway of this school to cheerfully welcome students back

‘Dad’s take your children to school day’ is traditionally celebrated on Sept. 25. It’s part of a nationwide movement to get fathers involved. Branch is celebrating early. He feels the early engagement from father’s contributes to student achievement.

“Our kids will see that their dads really value education and learn to take this seriously as a business,” he said.

WUSA 9’s Larry Miller and Reese Waters will also be at the school to greet students.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.