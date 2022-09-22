DOE gives $1.6 million in grants to help low-income Virginia parents afford childcare while in college

The funds are going to parents at Norfolk State University, Tidewater Community College, Virginia State University and Germanna Community College.

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Department of Education is giving $1.6 million dollars to low-income parents who need to pay for childcare while attending Virginia colleges.

Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the grant money Thursday morning. They said it came through the DOE's Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program (CAMPS).

The funds are going to parents at Norfolk State University, Tidewater Community College, Virginia State University and Germanna Community College.

Mia Fisher, a spokeswoman from Kaine's office, said both of the senators think this grant money will help parents complete their degrees.

"High-quality child care is expensive and difficult to find for many families, particularly those pursuing postsecondary education," they jointly wrote. "We’re glad these institutions are receiving federal funding to help these parents access child care services on and off campus."

Kaine and Warner have both voted for programs that would alleviate the cost of child care and provide early childhood education opportunities.

Here's a breakdown of how much of the money will stay local:

$370,997 for Norfolk State University in Norfolk

for Norfolk State University in Norfolk $667,883 for Tidewater Community College in Norfolk