CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — It’s a concern for parents everywhere.

Drivers who pass stopped school buses put children in danger.

In some areas, there have been so many complaints, some school districts have partnered with law enforcement agencies to catch violators.

Melissa Freeman, a parent who lives in Currituck County said the violations happen far too often.

“You hear a lot of complaints about people either trying to speed up around buses or passing buses and people out there get very nervous,” said Freeman.

It’s happening more than you may realize.

A national survey conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services tracks the illegal passing of school buses. It found that on a single day in 2019, 130,963 school bus drivers reported that 95,319 vehicles passed buses illegally. The actual number of these cases is much higher, since not all school bus drivers took the survey.

Despite multiple warnings such as stop arms, flashing lights and bright signs scattered throughout the town, some drivers are still flying right across.

In North Carolina, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is doubling down.

Will Davis, a Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office said the problem is especially bad in the area’s busiest roads, such as Tull’s Creek Rd.

“We’re getting numerous complaints about people speeding or going past stopped school buses during the school bus hours,” said Davis.

Davis said deputies have amped up their presence around school bus hours, going after anyone who illegally passes a stopped bus.

“If I see somebody run a stopped school bus, they’re gonna get a ticket. We have a no-tolerance policy when it comes to people passing stopped school buses that could potentially injure children,” said Davis.

Freeman said she’s glad law enforcement is stepping in to go after drivers who violate school bus laws.

“I think you have to be serious about these things because people are in a hurry, they’re trying to get to work, so I think enforcing is a great idea,” said Freeman.

Currently, all school districts in Hampton roads have some sort of surveillance camera system installed on buses.

Some school districts have taken it a step further.

Currituck County Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools have installed stop-arm cameras on buses to catch violators.

Currituck County Schools is sending deputies surveillance video from stop-arm cameras, which show the violations.

The goal is for deputies to identify the drivers and ticket them.

Norfolk Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools are in the process of adding the stop-arm cameras, too.

“Typically, the same car is gonna be the [repeat] offender that runs the school bus that didn’t get caught the first time,” said Davis.

Davis’s oldest child will begin school next year. He said he believes the safety issue is so bad, he’s not sure if he’ll allow his child to take the bus.

“If they do ride the bus, that is a concern to me,” said Davis. “Someone running by the stopped school bus and hitting my kid? That’s gonna be a bad day for everybody.”

As he turned every corner while on patrol, Davis said his presence will send a message to drivers in the community: slow down for the kids and stop for school buses.

It could save a life.