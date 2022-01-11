Dozens of schools across Hampton Roads receive Purple Star status for military families

This means that they show a commitment to providing resources and meeting the needs of military children and their families.

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and its partnership with a council for military children is honoring the latest series of Purple Star schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

Ninety-five schools across the Commonwealth were recognized for their military-friendly structure, according to the VDOE and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children.

By their count, there are more than 79,000 students from military families across the state.

Getting "Purple Star" status means a school showed a commitment to providing resources and meeting the needs of those military children and their families.

“Virginia has long been a partner with all branches of service, having military children and families in virtually every community in our commonwealth,” Acting Superintendent of Public Instruction Rosa Atkins said. “Anticipating and meeting the needs of military-connected students should be part of every school’s plan to provide equitable instructional and support services for all students.”

Each school with this title has a point of contact that works as a link between the school and military families to ensure the academic success of their children during periods of change and transition.

This designation lasts three years, and then a school must apply again.

The following schools were awarded the Purple Star across Hampton Roads:

Chesapeake — B. M. Williams Primary, Butts Road Intermediate, Camelot Elementary, Cedar Road Elementary, Crestwood Intermediate, Deep Creek Central Elementary, Deep Creek Elementary, Deep Creek High, Deep Creek Middle, Edwin W. Chittum Elementary, G.A. Treakle Elementary, Georgetown Primary, Grassfield Elementary, Grassfield High, Great Bridge Intermediate, Great Bridge Primary, Greenbrier Primary, Hickory High, Hickory Middle, Indian River High, Oscar F. Smith High, Rena B. Wright Primary, Southeastern Elementary, Southwestern Elementary, Sparrow Road Intermediate, Thurgood Marshall Elementary, Truitt Intermediate, Western Branch High, Western Branch Intermediate and Western Branch Primary

