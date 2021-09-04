Duke University to require student COVID-19 vaccinations

Students must be vaccinated before they can enroll in fall classes. Accommodations will be permitted for medical and religious exemptions.

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University will require all new and returning students to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they can enroll in Fall 2021 semester classes, Duke University President Vincent Price announced in an open letter Friday evening.

"Looking ahead, we know that widespread vaccination will be the only way to facilitate a return to normal and robust campus life," he wrote.

The policy will cover all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in all degree programs.

In his letter, Price says the school will make accommodations for documented medical and religious exemptions.

"The past fourteen months have been among the most difficult and exhausting in our university’s history," he wrote. "Under great stress, and often at great peril, we have remained committed to each other—and to our missions of discovery, research, and patient care."