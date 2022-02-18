Some educators worry Youngkin policies might water down teachings of Black history

A new tip line for parents to report "divisive concepts" has some teachers unsure about what to say about Black history in the classroom.

RICHMOND, Va. — As Governor Glenn Youngkin emphasizes a desire to include all history in the K-12 curriculum, his policies have some educators worried.

In fact, they see Black history under attack.

On Youngkin's first day in office, he issued an executive order banning the use of "inherently divisive concepts, including critical race theory" in K-12 public education. He followed up the order with the creation of an email tip line for parents to report teachers who teach divisive concepts.

Local high school art teacher, Antonia Saunders is already witnessing the fallout from the policies.

"I know that are a lot of teachers who are struggling and they are trying to figure out how they can teach the facts without losing their job," she said