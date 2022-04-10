Students at Suffolk's Elephant's Fork Elementary School evacuated because of gas smell, HVAC problem

Virginia Natural Gas said the school would need to be closed for a day while they fixed the problem.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUFFOLK, Va. — Students in Suffolk were evacuated from Elephant's Fork Elementary School a little before 9 a.m. when someone reported smelling gas in the building.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue got the call at 8:52 a.m., and teams were at the school in four minutes.

Students were sent outside to wait in school buses and parents' cars.

A firefighter figured out that the smell was coming from a broken HVAC unit.

Temperatures were in the low 50s in Suffolk Tuesday, making this one of the first days of the school year that the building would need heat.

Virginia Natural Gas said the school would need to be closed for a day, while they fixed the problem.