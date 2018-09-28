CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Across the Carolinas, people continue to do their part to help those affected by Florence.

A new bipartisan effort is helping the state's public schools return to normal following the storm. Fast NC is collecting new school supplies for students and teachers impacted by Florence.

Mark Johnson, the North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction said this initiative is more important now than ever before.

"Students lost everything," Johnson said. "Teachers lost everything. That's why this effort is coming together to help as quickly as possible. To get them the new school supplies they need, to get them books, to get them into the classroom and back to normalcy as quickly as possible."

Fast NC has already received 10,000 books from their partner First Book.

