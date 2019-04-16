JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The FBI Denver office confirmed Wednesday morning that the threat to the community was over after they found an "armed and dangerous" woman at the base of Mount Evans.

Sol Pais, 18, has expressed infatuation with the Columbine school shooting, according to FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips. She was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement confirmed to 9NEWS.

RELATED: All major Denver-area school districts cancel class Wednesday

Law enforcement in Denver were first alerted to Pais on Tuesday morning from the FBI office in Miami. The Denver FBI office then started assessing the threat and determined it was credible.

“She departed the airport and went to a store, where she did procure a weapon,” Phillips said. “She obtained a pump-action shotgun and ammunition. She was then taken to an area where she was last seen out towards the foothills and we’ve been trying to find her ever since."

Under Colorado law, individuals need to be at least 18-years-old to buy a shotgun. They must be 21 to purchase a handgun.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, Phillips described the search effort as a "massive manhunt," involving multiple law enforcement agencies from across the Denver metro area.

Pais was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County and was wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots, law enforcement said. Police have been instructed to detain Pais and evaluate her mental health status if they contact her.

Phillips said law enforcement did not have information about specific threats made against any particular school, but that Pais' actions, comments and travel to Colorado made law enforcement consider her a credible threat to the community.

Several school districts, including Jefferson County, announced classes are canceled Wednesday as schools are still on high alert as this investigation continues.

"We take these threats seriously," Jeffco Sheriff Jeff Shrader said. "It's not the first threat we've had that involves Columbine High School. In that regard, I know this opens a wound...especially for those families most deeply impacted by this."

The threat prompted the Colorado Department of Education to tweet a recommendation that all area schools should go on alert on Tuesday.

"The Department of Public Safety recommends all schools in the Denver metro area conduct a lockout and controlled release immediately," the tweet said.

A lockout means that it's business as usual inside the buildings, but that entry and exit to the buildings are restricted. A controlled release means parents must show their ID when they pick up students.

In general, lockouts are ordered when there is an issue outside the building, and it's most often related to police activity that could pose a threat, according to the district's website.

NBC Miami reports that detectives have also been seen at a home in Surfside, Fla. where Pais lives, according to neighbors.

