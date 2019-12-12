PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fight broke out between five students at Churchland High School before the bell rang to start the day on Thursday.

An official from the school said it stemmed from a neighborhood issue from the day before. She said as protocol, the school called the Portsmouth Police Department for support.

The five students involved in the fight were identified, and the school said appropriate action was taken against the students.

The school day will continue as normal.

Principal Shawn Millaci sent the following message to his families this morning:

"Good morning, Churchland families. This is Principal Shawn Millaci calling with an important update on our schools. Before the start of school this morning, we had a small group of students engage in a fight following a conflict that began last night away from school. As per our protocol, we called for additional police to come to the school to assist our SRO and address the matter. At this time, all students responsible have been identified and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken. Our school day continues to operate as normal. Please use this example to speak with your children tonight about using their best decision making at school. If they are ever in need of assistance, we have counselors, teachers and administrators here who can mediate problems with their classmates. As always, I thank you for your support of Churchland High School."

