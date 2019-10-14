SUFFOLK, Va. — Monday is the first day of school for Suffolk's new superintendent. So how did he prepare for the big day?

Dr. John B. Gordon III posted a message online Sunday for his students and their parents. He talked about his goals and vision for the school district, and that he wants to meet everyone over the next few weeks.

In the video, Gordon said he plans to celebrate the school division, recognize the staff, and work on closing the achievement gap.

You can meet the superintendent at one of these three upcoming meetings:

Tuesday, October 15, 7 - 8 p.m. at Nansemond River High School

Wednesday, October 23, 7 - 8 p.m. at Lakeland High School

Monday, October 28, 7 - 8 p.m. at King's Fork High School

RELATED: IN SESSION: After 40 years, retiring Suffolk teacher finds successor in former student

RELATED: IN SESSION: Suffolk students learn coding with robotics