First-generation college students find support amid the COVID pandemic

Resources and certainty are more limited than in the past, but students and counselors work together to overcome.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When Tallwood High School senior Raelyn Kalauokaaea was asked what motivated her to become the first person in her family to attend college, she didn't hesitate to answer:

"She's been a single mom of me and my brothers since I was 5," Raelyn said. "We've been through a lot, but she never let us down. Part of the reason is to make sure she's happy, or proud, of the kids she raised."

Suffice to say, she made her Mom proud of the kid she raised.

"I don't have words, she's just so amazing, and she has been the way she is from a very young age," said Robin Kalauokaaea. "I'm not surprised but certainly very proud to see all of her hard work finally come to fruition."

Robin has always known her daughter's potential. That didn't make the college application process any easier for a mother who had never been through it before.

"I don't know a lot of avenues for help other than my friends," said Robin.

All of this would have been daunting during a normal senior year of high school and a secure freshman year upcoming. With a worldwide pandemic, school oscillating back and forth between virtual and face-to-face, and heavy restrictions still in place on college campuses, first-generation college students are starting further behind the starting line than ever before.

"First-generation and unrepresented populations are submitting applications at a lower rate," said Old Dominion University Assistant Vice President for Enrollment and Executive Director of Admissions Christopher Fleming.

"The COVID experience of first-year is not what we expected. Compound that with those who have never experienced college before, it's a group that may not feel welcome," added Virginia Beach Coordinator of Counseling Services Robert Jamison, highlighting the unknowns that come with college campuses next year as one reason for the decline.

A first-generation college student himself, Jamison also said interaction with his peers was invaluable in the lead up to his college experience. It's another aspect that the 2021 class is missing out on.

"What we do -- and what we have done historically -- is not going to change. Only thing that's changed is how we do it," said Jamison. Despite all of this, counselors provide a measure of stability, even if it's virtual, he noted.

The Kalauokaaea family tends to agree.