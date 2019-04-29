PORTSMOUTH, Va. — First graders at John Tyler Elementary in Portsmouth planted trees on Monday on the school's grounds.

The students are enrolled in Project Plant It!, the environmental education program founded by Dominion Energy in 2007 to teach children about the benefits of trees.

13News Now

On Arbor Day, the students were able to plant four trees in the school grounds, and each participating student went home with a free redbud tree seedling.

Project Plant It! is offered in all states where Dominion Energy conducts business. This program is one of the many ways that Dominion Energy partners with the communities it serves.

