Free OHANA Kidzfest Back to School Safety BASH in Virginia Beach to feature safety talks, cultural performances, and food

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A festival highlighting fun, family, and school safety is coming to Virginia Beach in preparation for the new school year.

Isla Barkada partnering with King Tiger Martial Arts, Inc. announced their upcoming OHANA KidzFest Back to School Safety BASH.

The event is free and open to the public, held on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mount Trashmore Park stage.

The bash will feature safety talks with EMS, Fire Academy Students, the Police Department, the FBI, and King Tiger Martial Arts. These talks are meant to help children learn how to handle themselves when or if they face different dangers at school such as stranger danger, bullying, etc.