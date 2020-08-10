Church offering virtual learning supervision for Virginia Beach students

A Virginia Beach church in the King's Grant area is offering free childcare for students enrolled in virtual learning.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Another round of Virginia Beach students are back in the classroom for in-person instruction, but many have chosen to stick to virtual learning for the rest of the semester.

King’s Grant Presbyterian Church is providing a free resource to help relieve stress for parents and guardians of virtual learning students in Kindergarten through fifth grade.

“We heard about the need, and we just wanted to respond,” said Faith Formation Director Amanda Pine.

Pine decided to start a program to offer free childcare for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Vetted volunteers will help them with their daily school work.

“Really, have a place that they know their child will be safe, and they know that their child will be doing the things they are supposed to be doing in their virtual learning environment,” she explained.

It's a service the school district said is in high demand.

Pine said several spots are still open. She said a few of the program's students went back to in-person learning, so they have about 16 spaces available.

“We believe with social distancing and all of those sorts of rules, we can have up to 20 students in our building,” Pine explained.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools partnered with King’s Grant Presbyterian Church to connect parents with community resources.

VBCPS Family and Community Engagement Director, Admon Alexander, said school officials are hoping to connect families with even more resources. He said officials started a task force to help bridge the gap between childcare needs and the school community.

“We still need more churches, other organizations to just band together and see what they can do," Alexander said. "It doesn’t have to be 50 children. It can just be two children. Every little bit helps.”

If you want to sign your child or children up for this free resource, contact your student’s councilor or the church at 757.340.2840. When you call, ask for Amanda Pine.