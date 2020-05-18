Gloucester asks seniors to schedule graduation appointments in new plan

Students will be able to walk a stage and receive their diplomas - but this year, the stage is at the high school, and the graduates will walk separately.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester County graduates will get to walk across a stage and receive their diplomas front of their parents - but this year, with coronavirus restrictions in place, the county is setting individual appointments to hold those celebrations in the high school auditorium.

Students will be given an individual date and time to show up to the high school in their graduation regalia and receive their diplomas.

The individual graduation celebrations will stretch through the week of July 15.

To make time for all of the seniors to participate, the ceremonies will have to be quick, but there will be a photographer there to capture the moment for family members who cannot attend the intimate graduations.

Dr. Craig Reed, principal of Gloucester High School, announced the decision in a letter to the county's senior class.

"While this year’s Graduation ceremony certainly does not resemble graduation ceremonies of the past, we have an opportunity to create a legacy that is entirely unique to this year’s senior class," wrote Reed.

Students are being asked to wear formal wear under their caps and gowns for their ceremonies, and only invite parents or guardians to attend.