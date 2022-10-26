Gloucester County Public Schools to enforce school bus traffic violations with AI-powered cameras

Cameras mounted on buses in the school system will capture the license plate of any driver who illegally passes a stopped school bus, a company spokesperson said.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Starting on Halloween, Gloucester County Public Schools will partner with BusPatrol to use AI cameras on school buses and catch people who illegally pass them, a spokesperson for BusPatrol said.

The school bus safety program was designed to cut down on the number of times drivers illegally pass school buses and put children at risk.

It will provide GCPS with advanced safety technology, including AI-powered cameras to capture the license plates of vehicles that violate school bus stopping laws, the spokesperson said.

The tech and installation will be provided at no cost to taxpayers or the school system. Instead, it will be funded through BusPatrol's violator-funded program.

“School buses are one of the safest modes of transportation, but it is important to note that passing a stopped school bus is not only against the law but poses a significant risk to children and can result in tragedy," said Tanya Deckard, the director of transportation for Gloucester County Public Schools.