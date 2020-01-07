Gov. Cooper was expected to make an announcement at a scheduled news conference Wednesday about how statewide K-12 public schools would reopen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will not make an announcement about plans to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 academic year at this time.

Gov. Cooper was expected to make an announcement at a scheduled news conference Wednesday about how statewide K-12 public schools would reopen for the coming school year.

Many school districts are awaiting the announcement while trying to come up with different plans and scenarios for students to possibly return to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic as the new school year approaches.

Under the state recommendations and requirements, one of three reopening plans will be put in place once an announcement is made in the near future.

Plan A: Minimal Social Distancing

Plan B: Moderate Social Distancing

Plan C: Remote Learning Only

Guilford County Schools announced Tuesday it has launched two task forces to assist the district as to how to reopen schools in August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

GCS said each task force includes teachers, principals, classified personnel, parents and community members.

The school district said in addition to GCS, members include Cumberland County Schools, Durham Public Schools, the Wake County Public School System and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

GCS said district officials will discuss the prior task force recommendations at a special work session next week.

The work session begins at 6 p.m. July 9 and will be held virtually.

