VIRGINIA, USA — Governor Northam's proposed budget for the state of Virginia includes funding to decrease maternal mortality rates, bolster early childhood education and offering tuition-free community college with certain conditions.

The budget puts forth $145 million for low- and middle-income students who choose to go to community college to pursue education in high-demand fields.

It's what's being called the "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back" initiative or the "G3" program.

Eligible students can go to any two-year college in the Commonwealth with financial support for tuition, fees and books.

This program provides financial coverage at all angles. Students coming from low-income homes will receive aid to cover expenses like food, transportation and childcare.

Trades that are considered high-demand and will be considered qualified for the program are health care, information technology, public safety and early childhood education.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to get a good education and a good job, no matter who you are or how much money you have,” said Governor Northam. “This is an investment in equity and our economy—by helping Virginians get the skills they need, we’re building a world-class workforce while ensuring all Virginians can support themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Anyone who enrolls in the program needs to sign a Comunity Engagement Agreement and complete two hours of work experience, community service or public service for every credit hour enrolled. You can read more about the program here.

