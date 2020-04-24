Graduation ceremony for ODU Class of 2020 postponed to December

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University announced that the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 will be pushed back to the end of the year.
School officials have set the new commencement date for December 18, but have formed a plan to celebrate graduating seniors during the traditional commencement season.
A commencement team has put together a virtual Grad Week celebration that will be held from May 4 to May 9. During the Monarch Grad Week, college seniors can participate in online events that will be posted to social media.
As for the December commencement, it will be an in-person ceremony for families, friends and classmates of the graduates. Students are supposed to receive further guidance on the ceremony in the next few weeks.
