Graduation plans for high schools in northeastern North Carolina

Whatever your ceremony looks like, 13News Now wants to offer a big "congratulations" to the Class of 2020! Here's what some schools are planning for graduates.

NORFOLK, Va. — This year, with a global pandemic preventing large, in-person gatherings, graduations look a little different.

However, the class of 2020 has achieved a milestone educational goal even during a time of online learning, and families and friends are looking for ways to safely celebrate their hard work.

Here's what we know of graduation plans for Northeastern North Carolina.

Please note some school systems have not issued plans to us yet. This list will be updated as we get more details.

Currituck County

Currituck County will be celebrating JP Knapp Early College and Currituck County High School graduates with a parade on May 27.

At 7 p.m. that day, graduates are invited to wear their caps and gowns and drive down College Way and Maple Parkway towards the YMCA. Community members and families will be cheering them on from the sides of the roadway.

Only one car per graduate will be allowed to participate in the parade.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank

This school district is offering individual ceremonies to 2020 graduates, and will film the conferring of diplomas to make compilation videos of seniors from each school.

Pasquotank County High School will be airing their compilation of graduation videos on June 12. Northeastern High School will air a similar program on June 13.

The school district will hold a live stream on its Facebook page at 7 p.m. on May 22 to detail the plans for graduation ceremonies.