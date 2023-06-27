Group lobbies Virginia Beach School Board on policies for transgender students in schools

This rally comes just weeks after the school board narrowly passed a resolution in support of LGBTQ students.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday, a group rallied in Virginia Beach calling on school board members to take what they call a "more balanced" approach to transgender issues.

The event was hosted by the Family Foundation Of Virginia.

18-year-old Chloe Cole from California spoke.

She says she began transitioning at age 12 but changed her mind after undergoing a double mastectomy at 15.

As part of Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed transgender model policy, Virginia schools would have to get parental approval for changes to a student's name or pronouns.

Students would also have to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex.

Dozens came out to speak in support of passing it.

To be clear - that resolution does *not change policies or introduce any new rules.