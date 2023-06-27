Group lobbies Virginia Beach School Board on policies for transgender students in schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday, a group rallied in Virginia Beach calling on school board members to take what they call a "more balanced" approach to transgender issues.
The event was hosted by the Family Foundation Of Virginia.
18-year-old Chloe Cole from California spoke.
She says she began transitioning at age 12 but changed her mind after undergoing a double mastectomy at 15.
As part of Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed transgender model policy, Virginia schools would have to get parental approval for changes to a student's name or pronouns.
Students would also have to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex.
This rally comes just weeks after the school board narrowly passed a resolution in support of LGBTQ students.
Dozens came out to speak in support of passing it.
To be clear - that resolution does *not change policies or introduce any new rules.
It just affirms the division's commitment to non-discrimination and anti-harassment policies.