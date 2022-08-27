Hampton church to give out free school supplies Sunday

The church is partnering with Get Empowered CDC to give out over 1,000 back packs filled with school supplies.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Greater Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ in Hampton will partner with Get Empowered CDC to give out free school supplies Sunday for the annual "It Takes a Village" back to school giveaway.

According to the church, the groups will be at the Boo Williams Sportsplex (5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy Hampton, VA 23666) Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

They will be ready to give out over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, the Church said.

In addition to giving out backpacks, the groups will be handing out Chrome books and computers.

The event has expanded to include a job fair, with employers like Huntington Ingalls, Hampton City Schools, Newport News City Schools, the Virginia Employment Commission, United and Empowered Care, and MI Technical Solutions.