Hampton City Schools will start 2022-2023 school year before Labor Day

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton School Board voted to approve the school year calendar for 2022-2023 on Wednesday night, and for the upcoming academic year, students will start classes before Labor Day.

The unanimous vote means that classes will start on Aug. 29. Winter break will be from Dec. 19-30, and spring break from April 3-7.

Students will have off on Labor Day in upcoming year. Some of the other days off include Election Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents' Day and Memorial Day off. The calendar also has its share of early dismissals and teacher work days.

The last day of the school year will be on June 12, 2023.

The school division considered the earlier start for a little while, but especially in the past couple of years.

In addition to approving the calendar, school board members heard from Hampton City Schools Chief Financial Officer Brittany Branch who provided them with recommendations concerning the division's budget for the next year. Those included adding $5.3 million for things such as additional job positions and salary adjustments. Branch said the added funding came from savings and local revenue sources.

Branch said that money, added to the school division's original $379.7 million budget, would allow HCS to increase the pay for its transportation workers and allow it to offer competitive compensation when you look at what other divisions are paying. Bus drivers would make $21 an hour if the board approves the recommendation. HCS drivers would be the highest paid of any school division on the Peninsula. The hourly rate would be one dollar more than what Newport News Public Schools is looking to pay drivers.

There also is a proposal to give returning employees a one-time retention bonus in May. The funds for that would come from leftover money from the 2021-2022 school year.

Full-time employees will receive either $1,200 or $1,000 after taxes depending on their position and $750 for part-time employees. Returning employees need to sign a letter acknowledging that they will be back for the 2022-2023 school year.