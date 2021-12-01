Hampton City Schools, Newport News Public Schools cancel winter sports

The decision affects basketball, indoor track, swimming and cheerleading.

HAMPTON, Va. — Tuesday afternoon, schools in the Peninsula District announced that winter sports would be canceled in 2021.

The decision goes for Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public schools. As of 5 p.m., Gloucester County Public Schools had not said if they were also following the Peninsula District's decision.

Kellie Goral, the executive director of public relations for Hampton schools, said the cancellation means no basketball, indoor track, swimming or cheerleading.

They'd already made the call to cancel wrestling, back in December.

"This decision, made in cooperation with school divisions in the Peninsula District (Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools), comes amid the increasing COVID-19 cases and positivity rates on the Peninsula and the risks associated with increased contact through practices and competitions," Goral wrote.

The release from Hampton City Schools said fall and spring sports would not be affected by this cancelation - but they'd continue to monitor COVID-19 metrics for the area.

