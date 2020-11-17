Hampton City Schools temporarily shifts to full virtual instruction

All students will be taught virtually the week after Thanksgiving. This is for precautionary reasons as people start traveling and gathering for the holiday.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Schools will be moving all of their students who are currently being taught through in-person means to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving.

The school division just allowed PreK, kindergarten and students with disabilities back into classrooms earlier this month.

While school leaders say that transition has gone over well, the increase of families traveling and gathering during the Thanksgiving holiday is what led to the decision to shift back to remote learning for proactive and precautionary reasons.

HCS will move to an all-virtual learning model for every student from the week following Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.

During that week, all students will follow their current schedules, but virtually. The students that had shifted back to in-person learning will receive guidance from their teachers on their specific schedules.