Hampton Roads Community Foundation awards grants to youth programs

A philanthropy group through the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, The Community Leadership Partners, has awarded $200,000 in grants to 15 organizations across the region that are designed to benefit "opportunity youth."

A spokesperson for the HRCF said "opportunity youth" are people 16-24 who may or may not be in school, working or in the military.

The organizations that received money help teenagers and young adults develop important skills and find work or return to school.

“Since 2010, the Partners have awarded more than $2.3 million to organizations helping youth in Hampton Roads," Kate Hofheimer Wilson said, the associate vice president for development at the Hampton Roads Community Foundation. “We are excited to support these groups that advocate for and provide vital support to our region’s young people.”

Here are the 2021 grant recipients and their purposes: