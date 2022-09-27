Hampton Roads high school students walk out of class to protest transgender policy changes

Some students at Bayside High School left the building carrying a Transgender Pride flag Tuesday morning.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that first aired on Sept. 26, and explains how you can make your voice heard on this issue.

On Tuesday, a swath of high school students across Virginia planned to walk out of class in protest of proposed changes to transgender student policies.

The changes, coming from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration, say school divisions would have to share sensitive student information with parents and school personnel, have to refer to a student by the name and pronouns in their official records, and require legal documents or court orders to change a child's recorded name or sex.

Student-run Pride Liberation Project organized the walk-outs across the commonwealth. You can see a list of schools that had planned walkouts here.

These local schools were all on the list:

Warwick High School (Newport News)

Manor High School (Portsmouth)

Jamestown High School (Williamsburg-James City County)

Warhill High School (Williamsburg-James City County)

Lafayette High School (Williamsburg-James City County)

First Colonial High School (Virginia Beach)

Kempsville High School (Virginia Beach)

Bayside High School (Virginia Beach)

Princess Anne High School (Virginia Beach)

Salem High School (Virginia Beach)

Tallwood High School (Virginia Beach)

13News Now reporter Anne Sparaco was at Bayside High School and saw a few students walk out with a teal, pink, and white striped transgender pride flag.

The principal called them away from the front of the school, saying he "found them a safer place to protest."

Students started walking out of Bayside HS today as part of the walk-out…until a school official guided them to a more private area.

Students started walking out of Bayside HS today as part of the walk-out…until a school official guided them to a more private area.

When asked why, the school official said it was for the safety of the students to protest peacefully without people driving by

13News Now is checking with other local schools where students chose to protest across Hampton Roads.