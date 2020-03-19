Hampton Roads teachers adjusting to a new normal

With schools closed, learning has gone online, and teachers are learning how to adjust.

Home is the new classroom for teachers and students all over the country, including here in Hampton Roads.

School districts were thrust into unchartered territory, not having months to plan online curriculum because of an international pandemic.

13News Now talked with Jennifer Groves, a 12th-grade AP Government teacher at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach.

“Teachers are working together,” said Groves. “I think we’re all trying to navigate the waters together.”

That teamwork extends beyond just the teacher network. Many companies are stepping up to provide free virtual lessons for local and national school districts.

Rubin, a web-based education company founded by Virginia Beach native Danny Rubin, is one of those companies.

Long before the coronavirus pandemic, his company was curating online curriculum for teachers just like Groves. Now, he’s using his resources to guide teachers through a difficult, unprecedented time.

“Use our platforms, use our content,” said Rubin. “Everybody’s normal routine is in the air.”

Along with providing free virtual assignments, Rubin is also setting up free live webinars for students here in Hampton Roads and across the country.

Many other education companies are offering similar assistance.

Even with their help, however, there are certain issues out of teachers’ control. Groves is staying positive, though.