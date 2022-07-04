Hampton University names next president

Williams was selected by The Board of Trustees from a pool of almost 300 applicants.

Hampton University announced the next president of their institution on Wednesday.

A release from the school says that retired U.S. Army General and alumni Darrell K. Williams will take over as the 13th president, which will be effective after current President William R. Harvey's retirement on June 30.

“I love Hampton and bring a wealth of strategic leadership experiences, including management of large global organizations, as well as the academic and nonprofit experience necessary to successfully lead the university,” Williams said.

“I am thrilled to have been selected as the next president. I will work tirelessly with students, faculty, staff, alumni and the broader community to prepare our graduates for today and for the continuously evolving, technology-driven workforce of tomorrow.”

He retired from the Army in 2020 after 37 years of service, where he held several leadership positions.

Williams was the first African American and 19th director of the Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency, which provides over $40 billion annually in support. Before that, he led the Army Combined Arms Support Command and the Fort Lee, Virginia, military installation.

Williams earned his bachelor's degree from Hampton Institute in 1983. He also has a master’s in business administration from Pennsylvania State University, a master’s in military art and science from the Army Combined and General Staff College and a master’s in national security strategy from the National War College.

“Running a university is complex, as was made evident by the global pandemic. When President Harvey told us of his decision to retire, we knew we wanted to build upon what he has accomplished,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Wes Coleman.