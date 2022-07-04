Hampton University to erase outstanding student account balances for Spring 2022 semester

The university said this is a way to help students and their families during the pandemic.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University is helping students save money. The university announced it's erasing all outstanding student account balances for the Spring 2022 semester.

Additionally, the university will not increase tuition, fees, and room and board for the 2022-2023 school year.

HU said this is a way to help students and their families during the pandemic.