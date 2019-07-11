HAMPTON, Va. — It's a gift that makes the lives of students from the Bahamas a little easier after Hurricane Dorian devastated their home.

Back in September, Hampton University offered college students at the University of the Bahamas who were displaced by Dorian the chance to take classes for free during the 2019 fall semester.

President Dr. William R. Harvey wanted to further the offer a little more. The students not will get one free semester -- they'll get two!

Harvey announced that all the displaced students would be able to attend Hampton for the full spring semester in 2020 free of charge.

Nearly four dozen students came from the University of Bahamas in September, weeks after Dorian hit the Grand Bahama Island.

"Thankfulness is a virtue and every single one of you who I’ve talked with appears to be so thankful for what we have done,” Dr. Harvey said. “I’m going to issue a blanket order that those of you who are in good standing, academically and socially, I’m going to let you come back another semester, under the same auspices. Room, board, and tuition. Free.”

The Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian Julia Aylen wades through waist-deep water carrying her pet dogs as she is rescued from her flooded home during Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater forward-deployed four MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sept. 2, 2019. As Hurricane Dorian makes its way across the Bahamas, the Coast Guard is ready to assist as needed. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater) Cars sit submerged in water from Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after being stationary over the Bahamas, where its relentless winds have caused catastrophic damage and flooding.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

