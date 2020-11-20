Health experts advise college students take precaution to slow spread of COVID-19 over holidays

As college students prepare for holiday travel, health experts urge families to take extra precaution to prevent spread of COVID-19.

NORFOLK, Va. — College students plan to return home for the holidays, but health experts worry the coronavirus will travel with them.

“I have two kids. I understand the holidays, but this is an especially worrisome holiday season,” said Dr. Nancy Welch, director of the Chesapeake Health Department.

Even more significant, according to Welch, the area’s incidence rate, which charts the number of positive cases per 100,000 people, has steadily increased over two weeks. The rate is currently 17.8 per 100,000 over a seven-day moving average, and Welch wishes the number were closer to 5 cases per 100,000.

Now, Welch is concerned about college students traveling for the holidays.

“When you look at some of the numbers in terms of where the increase in cases are coming, it’s exactly in those kids coming home from college,” said Welch.

The New York Times reports there have been more than 321,000 positive cases across at least 1,700 colleges and universities in the country, as of Nov. 19.

Welch is not alone in her concerns. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the top health experts at the White House, is crafting messages to colleges and universities.

“Try to protect yourself,” said Dr. Fauci in an October video issued from White House targeting college students. “Do the things we are all time, stay safe and if you do get symptoms or feel that you have been in contact with someone you know has been infected, report that to the health authorities at your college.”

Michael Keeylan and Thomas Young, both sophomores at Old Dominion University, plan to return home for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, their family gatherings will be noticeably smaller, they say.

“I am going home to see my dad, but unfortunately my sisters will not come down,” said Keeylan, who is the youngest of 8 siblings.

Young will visit his parents in Richmond the day before Thanksgiving. Typically, the holiday dinner includes family members from the northwestern region of the country, but Young’s family discussed safety precautions and agreed to keep the gathering small.

“My mind has definitely changed about the holidays,” said Young. “But I am more thankful for them now than I was before.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in-person gatherings that bring together family members or friends from different households, including college students returning home, pose risks, and advise families to discuss strategies for COVID-19 safety.

Before leaving campus, the VDH recommends students limit interaction with others for 14 days before departure, wear a mask, consider getting tested for COVID-19 and wait for the results. Students are advised to get a flu vaccine and be mindful of travel guidelines.

While on break, students should consider getting tested about 1 week after returning home, says the VDH website. Students should wear a mask, minimize interactions with others by spending short periods of time with smaller groups; and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should isolate and get tested. Health experts also advise avoiding long, indoor gatherings and to heed precautions, especially if seeing older relatives or family members with underlying health conditions.

Before returning to campus, health officials recommend students check their school’s return protocol and continue to monitor for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Keeylan and Young have experienced the impact of COVID-19 in their families. Keeylan’s uncle died from complications due to the virus, and Young’s brother, who works as an in-home caretaker of a special needs child, also contracted COVID-19.

Old Dominion University is one of several institutions closing campus or transitioning to online-learning after Thanksgiving break. The school also offered COVID-19 testing before students leave campus. Roughly 500 students, including Keeylan, decided to get tested.

“I got tested two days ago. My results came back negative,” he said. “My family all got tested. We all got negatives.”

Young is concerned about traveling back to Richmond, but he is thankful not to have to return to campus.

“I think it’s bittersweet. Going home poses risks because there’s a rise in cases in the county that I live in,” said Young. “But it is also a relief to know I have Thanksgiving break and to spend time with my dad and dog.”