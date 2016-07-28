NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The new school year is just around the corner, and so throughout the entire month of August, we are partnering with Walmart, Rutter Mills, and the Salvation Army to make sure students get the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom.

The Write Stuff is a community project where we collect new and packaged school supplies for kids in need. People can drop off the items at area Walmarts, or donate online through The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army will then pick up all the donated school supplies and distribute them to families. The most needed items include backpacks, binders, pencils, notebooks, and scissors.

Our viewers have generously donated items like these for more than 20 years through this school supply drive. Last year, more than 3,000 students alone were helped thanks to your generosity.

