Local school division's redesign of high school experience redefines a generation

“We’re transforming what it means to teach and learn," said Academies of Hampton Director Veronica Hurd.

NORFOLK, Va. — What it means to be a high school graduate is taking on a transformation. These days, you can add "workforce ready" to the list.

Even education experts themselves understand college is not the path for everyone. With that in the mind, the landscape of high school education is shifting across the country.

Here in Hampton Roads is one example of a major redesign.

"The Academies of Hampton started from us, as a Hampton City School, asking our business community one profound question; 'what should our young people know, do and understand to be successful after high school?,'" said Veronica Hurd, director of Academies of Hampton.

Hampton City Schools launched Academies of Hampton in 2017.

Present-day, it's proving to be a successful system.

The high schools are broken down into 16 academies. From there are 41 pathways.

Students can focus on fields like health sciences, entrepreneurship, engineering, or the arts.

"Our classes are based on our academies, so all of our other core teachers try to put together lessons that incorporate our pathway and our academy," said Kecoughtan High School senior Madison Kearney. She is in the Academy of Teaching, Education and Learning.

Madison wants to be a middle school History teacher.

"I will soon be eventually learning how to create lesson plans in my classroom at Kecoughtan and then applying that into Langley Elementary, teaching a couple of lessons there, working with small groups, large groups," she said.

Madison added that hands-on experience makes her feel more prepared for college and beyond. She plans on attending James Madison University in the fall.

Hurd told 13News Now hands-on experience and real-world simulations are just a few pieces of their formula.

"Industry certifications, dual-enrollment opportunities, all those things help our young people prepare to take those industries to the next level," said Hurd. "So, we are very deliberate in not only what the young people are learning, but how they are applying their learning."

For alumni like Aaron Howard-Westbrook, that application is already in place.

"I wanted to be very hands-on, so I chose the Maritime and I was liking it a lot. Our teacher was telling us about the apprentice school and the shipyard," said Aaron.

Aaron graduated from the Maritime Academy at Hampton High School in June. This September, he got right to work at Newport News Shipbuilding.

"Mr. Thompson was just telling me about it, it was a lot of hands-on stuff I like to learn and that I like to do. Plus, I've never seen a ship close up," he said.

Aaron's goal is to get into apprentice school with the shipyard and play football.

In the meantime, he's already getting a feel of what the career track is like. He's taking skills and exposure from the classroom as part of his day-to-day on the job.

Leaders said it's those kinds of results that reflect their mission – a graduate prepared for success in career, lifelong learning, and life.