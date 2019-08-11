HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Four Locust Grove High School students were taken to the hospital after officials said they "knowingly" ingested a substance, likely GHB, a known "party drug."

According to the sheriff's department, one 15-year-old female student was arrested for possession of the drug, with intent to distribute. She's also charged with reckless conduct and disruption of a public school.

The female students, taken to two different hospitals are 17, 15 and two 14 year olds. Three were transported by ambulance and one by helicopter.

According to a WebMD article, GHB is considered so powerful, it can wipe out your memory of having taken it. GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyrate, has a reputation as a new drug used by partying young people, the article says.

According to JD Hardin a spokesperson with Henry County Schools, the students ingested the "liquid-chemical substance" at around 8 a.m.

He said that all of the students experienced what someone described as "seizure-like" symptoms while they were in a classroom or hallway. He also said it happened at the same time.

"There is a further investigation underway into the matter, but the most important thing at this point is the health and wellbeing of the students needing medical attention," Hardin said in a statement.

All four families have been notified and are with the students.

Hardin went on to say that school officials are supporting the school at this time. The class schedule has not been impacted by the situation.

He said they will share available updates.

