The Virginia Board of Education's timeline to finalize and adopt these history standards is February 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Newly proposed history and social studies standards drew criticism from parents, teachers and even members of the Virginia Board of Education this week.

The 53-page standards, proposed by the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, outline what and when certain subjects are taught to Virginia students.

In Richmond, dozens of public speakers criticized the standards, citing historical and grammatical errors, as well as omissions that impacted the teachings of marginalized communities.

Many speakers were frustrated that Indigenous and Native people were described as "first immigrants" in the document.

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow apologized Thursday afternoon ahead of the Board of Education's first review of the standards, categorizing them as inadvertent oversights.

She also said that information not listed in the standards could always be added to a curriculum framework.

When comparing the proposed standards against what was previously passed in 2015, there are notable differences that prompted pushback to not move forward with these standards.

As pointed out by former Virginia Secretary of Education Anne Holton, name references to several prominent historical figures, such as Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, Cesar Chavez and others, didn't appear in the elementary school section of the new standards.

“Chief Powhatan and Pocahontas have been there forever and they’re not there [in 2022]. It’s hard to say you don’t call that whitewashing. You certainly see why people feel like it is," Holton said.

Holton, as well as other educators Thursday, noted the new standards followed a more "Euro-centric" outline.

For instance, the first named reference to China is can be seen in the third-grade standards for 2015 but doesn't appear, at least in name, until ninth grade in the 2022 standards.

“I've told people who thought this was an attempt to whitewash, 'No no, we’re trying to get it right.' I no longer have that confidence. I no longer can say that," Holton said.

In addition to the absence of certain names, Holton pointed out the addition of others.

“I see numerous additions of Ronald Reagan added throughout the curriculum," Holton said.

Former President Ronald Reagan, a Republican, is listed by name twice in the 2015 standards but is mentioned six times in the 2022 standards.