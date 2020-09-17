Hurricane Sally school delays for September 18

NORFOLK, Va. — With Hurricane Sally approaching Hampton Roads, and promising heavy rain, Norfolk Public Schools made the call to delay their in-person employee start time by two hours.
That's just for September 18, and it doesn't affect virtual learning. Those students should log on normally.
Portsmouth took the weather, and the threat of power outages, as a sign to declare Friday a "flipped learning day."
That's a day where students can work on assignments or projects, and watch pre-recorded lessons, individually. Teachers could use a flipped day for "grading, future planning and communication with families."
These were the only schools to declare Sally changes by 7 p.m. Thursday night.
The story will be updated as other schools make decisions about Friday's instruction plans.