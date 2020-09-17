Hurricane Sally school delays for September 18

Norfolk Public Schools said they would delay in-person start times by two hours. Virtual classes would proceed normally.

NORFOLK, Va. — With Hurricane Sally approaching Hampton Roads, and promising heavy rain, Norfolk Public Schools made the call to delay their in-person employee start time by two hours.

That's just for September 18, and it doesn't affect virtual learning. Those students should log on normally.

Portsmouth took the weather, and the threat of power outages, as a sign to declare Friday a "flipped learning day."

That's a day where students can work on assignments or projects, and watch pre-recorded lessons, individually. Teachers could use a flipped day for "grading, future planning and communication with families."

Additionally, in expectation of inclement weather tomorrow and the anticipation of power outages throughout the city, tomorrow will also serve as a flipped learning day for students and teachers. Families with any questions can reach out to ask.super@portsk12.com 3/3 #PPSShines — Portsmouth Schools (@PortsVASchools) September 17, 2020

These were the only schools to declare Sally changes by 7 p.m. Thursday night.