NORFOLK, Va. — All September, 13News Now has been exploring different school-related topics with a panel of local moms and kids. In today’s In Session report, we’re discussing homework with the panel.

Eighth-grader Jada Watkins says she spends 1-2 hours a night on homework.

“The majority of -- I guess you could say -- homework would be spent on doing projects, if anything,” Jada said.

Sophomore Evan Nied chimed in with a similar schedule.

“Yeah, I spend about an hour or so on a school night doing homework,” Evan said. “The majority comes from the AP classes.”

A 2nd and 3rd grade math teacher in Texas made headlines this summer when she announced no homework for the upcoming year. She believes her students should spend time outside of school with family and simply being kids.

We asked the local panel if they think that strategy could work for them?

“As long as you’re actually learning the material in class and you have an attentive class that does well In their tests and assignments, I think it’s a possibility but in the more intense classes like AP or Honors, I don’t think it could work as well,” Evan said.

“I think homework is essential,” said Jada’s mother, Bernadette Watkins. “I think it’s mostly to help them reiterate basically what they learned so they can apply it to what they’re trying to do.”

“I agree, I agree, you need to homework for reinforcement and also for the study time,” said Evan’s mom, Emily Nied. “It gives you the chance, the students the chance, to go over their notes and helps prepare them for the test.”

Next week, we wrap up this series by narrowing our panel down to kids only for a candid conversation about new trends with teenagers.

