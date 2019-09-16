NORFOLK, Va. — All September, 13News Now is talking with a panel of local moms and students about various topics impacting kids today.

This week, we tackle the different conversation of bullying on social media and how that translates to school safety.

Eighth-grade student Jada Watkins says she's seen cases of bullying on social media "a lot."

"If I’m like over on Instagram and looking at stories, there’s always somebody complaining about something or somebody doing something bad to somebody else," Jada said.

Watkins said that witnessing bullying makes her feel sad and angry.

"Because it can push people to do a lot of bad things to themselves that’s just not okay," she said.

Her mother, Bernadette Watkins offered this perspective: “If someone is bullying, a lot of times the bully-er are the ones having the problems and the bully-ee, you have to be there to kinda help them along."

On the other hand, Sophomore Evan Nied said he doesn't see cases of bullying on social media.

“I think that just turning off your devices or blocking the people that are bullying you is just the best solution," Evan said.

We’re continuing our panel discussion all September. Next week, we’ll talk about the panel’s thoughts regarding the importance of homework.

