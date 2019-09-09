NORFOLK, Va. — It’s a decades-long debate: What time should kids start school?

In Hampton Roads, most high school students start class during the 7 a.m. hour. But some researchers urge later start times for high schoolers. Norfolk Public Schools are starting high school at a later time effective next school year.

13News Now invited a panel of moms and students to share their candid thoughts on a variety of topics, including school start times.

“The new school times seem like they’re fluctuating all over the map,” said mom Emily Nied. “I mean, they’re starting anywhere from 7 to 9 and I think 9 is just too late for a high schooler who has other commitments after school because they’ll get out after 4 o’clock.”

Emily Nied’s son Evan is busy all hours of the day by juggling APs, sports and his own non-profit. But even he’s unsure if later start times would actually translate into more sleep.

The Virginia Beach student starts class at 7:20 a.m.

“It really matters what time they go to bed,” Evan Nied said. “And you really can’t control that. So I think if you changed the start time of school, it really wouldn’t change anything about how much sleep the students are getting.”

“It’s not really a choice at home, you need to get enough sleep so you can function the next day,” said Bernadette Watkins, whose 8th-grade daughter Jada starts school at 8:05 a.m. “Sometimes she’ll stay up a little later reading until about 11 but lights out but everyone goes to bed because we all gotta work and the kids gotta go to school.”

