CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Getting an education can be expensive. And for teachers in public schools, the price of actually teaching can add up too.

A recent study by the National Center of Education Statistics found 94 percent of public school teachers spent their own money on classroom supplies.

The study, which focused on the 2014-15 school year, found the average amount of money those teachers spent without reimbursement was $479.

"I don't even want to remember how much money I spent," said retired teacher Sue Dixon. "But for me, it was well worth it for the kids to enjoy your classroom. The kids when they walk in that first day, that's their first impression of you as a teacher and I don't want blank bulletin boards and things."

Dixon now buys school supplies from "The School Box" store in Chesapeake to donate to current teachers like Dana Bunn, a Kindergarten teacher at McHerrin Elementary.

"When they walk in, their first impression is everything," Bunn said. "And it sticks with them and their parents when they're that little."

Bunn estimates she'll spend somewhere between $700 and $800 this school year.

"I don't know that everyone spends that amount of money, but it does come out of their pocket," she said.

Bunn said proper school supplies are essential to the learning experience and she doesn't think twice about opening up her wallet.

The study also found that about seven percent of teachers will spend a grand or more getting their classrooms ready.

