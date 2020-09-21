Industry leaders fill advisory board for new Virginia Tech campus

Hunch Analytics CEO Sanju Bansal will chair the board. Top executives from Qualcomm, Boeing, KPMG and Northrop Grumman will also serve.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An advisory board of tech industry executives will guide the new Virginia Tech campus in northern Virginia that was instrumental in luring Amazon to the region.

The school announced Monday that Hunch Analytics CEO Sanju Bansal will chair the board.

Top executives from Qualcomm, Boeing, KPMG and Northrop Grumman will also serve.

Tech's 65-acre Innovation Campus will be located in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard neighborhood, just down the road from Amazon’s HQ2 project that will bring 25,000 jobs.