Isle of Wight County Schools returning PreK-5th Grade to classrooms

Isle of Wight County Schools announced that it would return some Pre-kindergarten through 5th-grade students to in-person learning starting on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Schools will be closed on Feb. 15 for President's Day.

The decision to bring students back happened after IWCS Superintendent, Jim Thorton said on Jan. 28 that there was a possibility of the students returning to their classrooms five-days a week. This does not affect students who are on the Virtual Learning Model for the second semester.

Officials have been closely observing COVID-19 cases in the area and have made the necessary changes within each classroom to assure that there is proper social distancing.

IWCS released the following statement:

The In-Person Continuum model allows for students to move between learning remotely, learning on a hybrid model, or learning in person 5 days a week, based on data related to COVID-19. Should we start seeing numbers of cases or quarantines increasing, the Superintendent can close a classroom, a school, or even the entire division and quickly return students to temporarily remote or hybrid learning if necessary.

The mitigation strategies in place at all of our schools are working and preventing transmission of the virus. Since school opened on September 8, there have been NO cases of student to student spread, student to teacher spread, or teacher to student spread.

Other grades could return at some point, as COVID-19 cases continue to be monitored, according to IWCS.