Isle of Wight School Board holds special vote, to potentially rescind back-to-school decision

After voting Thursday on a back-to-school plan that would allow parents of younger students to choose between all-virtual and blended learning, the Isle of Wight County School Board announced Friday that the plan could be rescinded.
That plan had passed with a vote of 3-2 Thursday, and the dissenting school board members had expressed concerns about safety for the elementary and middle school students who would have been allowed to attend classes two days per week.
The board will be holding a special meeting on August 3 at 9 a.m. to reconsider allowing students to start the 2020 school year in physical classrooms.
"The School Board intends to take a vote to rescind the vote made at the July 30, 2020 School Board meeting regarding the adopted school reopening plan," wrote a spokesperson for the school board in a release.
Isle of Wight was the first Hampton Roads school district to approve any plan that put students in classrooms at the beginning of the fall semester.
Parents can attend the meeting in the cafeteria at Westside Elementary School at 800 West Main St., Smithfield.
Per Governor Northam's executive order, face coverings are required for all indoor public spaces.