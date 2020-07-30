Isle of Wight to let parents of elementary, middle school students choose plan - high school to start 100% virtually

The vote ended up in a 3-2 split. Parents of high school students will be given a choice between committing to a semester of virtual learning, or just 9 weeks.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Author's note: the above video is from school coverage in April 2020.

The Isle of Wight County School Board decided Thursday to give parents some options for sending students back to school in the fall.

A release from the board said elementary and middle school students could either take a 100% virtual route for the first semester, or a blended learning option, where students would come to school two days a week and learn online from IWCS teachers the other two days.

The students attending in-person classes would be staggered, with one group coming Mondays and Wednesdays, and the others coming Tuesdays and Thursdays.

High school students are locked in to at least 9 weeks of virtual learning at the start of the fall semester - but the school board said parents had choices to make in their education, too.

High school students could commit to a full semester of virtual learning, where some of their instruction might be from Virtual Virginia teachers. If they want to take the first nine weeks virtually and then see what the school board deems safe going forward, students would stay with IWCS teachers.

High school students with intensive support needs could choose the blended learning model available to elementary and middle school students.