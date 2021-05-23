Keep learning while school is out

No matter if it's traditional summer school classes or just information learning at home, students can stay motivated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a few more weeks before it’s summer break for Guilford County students. With the disruption of the academic year because of the pandemic, some students will participate in summer enrichment classes to help them catch up.

Whether your child does or doesn’t participate in formal summer instruction, learning doesn’t have to stop just because school’s out.

To get your kids interested in summer learning, you, as a parent, have to be creative when getting your kids to learn.

If summer learning feels like school, they’re more likely to protest, leading to frustration for both kids and parents. Instead, make it applicable to life skills.

For example, at the grocery, you can put three items together and have your child estimate the cost. Or calculate the actual price, including tax. Have them figure out how many jars or cans of an item you need for a recipe.

You’re not doing this in every aisle, but you do it once or twice. This is a real-life skill that they’ll need when they’re on their own. Or, at home, have them balance your checkbook.



When you’re driving around town, you can practice reading skills. For example, you have your kids find things that begin with a specific letter of the alphabet. For example, you can say find something that starts with the letter “g.” And they can say “gas station.” You can do the same in a foreign language that they’re learning.



